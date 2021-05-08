The Nez Perce Tribe praised Congressman Earl Blumenauer (D-OR) for stepping forward to join Congressman Mike Simpson (R-ID) in advancing Simpson’s proposed Northwest Energy and Salmon Plan. The Tribe recently joined a historic summit of twelve Northwest Tribes on the Umatilla Reservation to unite in calling for additional support for the Simpson Plan.
“Congressman Blumenauer has stepped up to show true leadership for salmon and Tribal Nations in the Northwest,” said Chairman Shannon F. Wheeler. “He recognizes the biological crisis the Northwest faces – many salmon and steelhead populations are heading toward extinction – and at the same time he sees that the solution to the crisis offers broad energy, economic, and infrastructure opportunities for the entire Northwest. Under the Simpson Plan, no one is left behind.”
May 4, Nez Perce Tribe
