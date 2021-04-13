Trident Holdings tried to buy Brundage Mountain Resort and develop it into one of the largest ski resorts in North America as part of its plan to trade for state land around McCall, according to a proposal to investors.
Trident founder Alec Williams of Boise made offers to both former Brundage owner Judd DeBoer and to DeBoer’s descendants after his death last year, but no deal occurred, according to interviews by The Star-News.
Williams also tried to buy 337 acres of private land surrounding Brundage that has been approved for homes, but was unsuccessful.
April 8, The Star-News
