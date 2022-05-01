Regional News standing
The Highland Joint School District 305 Board of Trustees is seeking interested persons to fill the Zone 1 trustee position. The Board declared the position vacant at their regular April meeting following the resignation of Debi Schoonover, the former Zone 1 Trustee. Mc Schoonover resigned effective March 14, 2022.

April 28, Lewis County Herald

