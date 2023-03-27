Regional News standing
Maksim Kabakou - stock.adobe.com

A bill to provide state-funded private school grants appears dead for the 2023 session.

The abrupt move could also bring the Legislature’s protracted debate over school choice to a grinding halt.

Your support is needed now more than ever
Help support your local news

Local news sources need your help. Stay in the know on Coronavirus, local updates, and more.

Load comments