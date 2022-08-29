Two people turned in applications for 2023 Lewis County Fair Royalty:
Larkin Paul, 16, the daughter of Casey and Katie Paul of Kamiah, and Haleigh Perry, 16, the daughter of Jerrad Hellickson and Misty Perry and the late Matthew Perry.
