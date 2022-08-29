Regional News standing
Maksim Kabakou - stock.adobe.com

Two people turned in applications for 2023 Lewis County Fair Royalty:

Larkin Paul, 16, the daughter of Casey and Katie Paul of Kamiah, and Haleigh Perry, 16, the daughter of Jerrad Hellickson and Misty Perry and the late Matthew Perry.

Your support is needed now more than ever
Help support your local news

Local news sources need your help. Stay in the know on Coronavirus, local updates, and more.

Load comments