The Nezperce School Board accepted the immediate resignation of board member Chad Husted (Zone 1) and the resignation of Patty Barnett (Zone 5) effective June 2019 during its regular monthly meeting on Monday, April 8.
The board approved the hiring of Callie Zenner as the Athletic Director and Windy Griffith (currently at Kooskia) for secondary math. These two positions were held by Kevin Carpenter who is leaving at the end of this school year.
April 18, Lewis County Herald
