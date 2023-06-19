Two area EMS organizations were recently awarded $20,000 total in grant funds through the Lewis-Clark Valley Healthcare Foundation.
Tahoe QRU of Kooskia received $10,000 for operations. Elk City Ambulance Service Inc. also received $10,000 that will go toward a LUCAS 3, v.3.1 Chest Compression System.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.