Gov. Brad Little presented scholarships to students who received the Idaho Governor’s Cup Scholarship during ceremonies at the Idaho State Capitol on Tuesday [July 5] in Boise.
Among the recipients from Prairie High School are Wade Goeckner and Ali Rehder.
They each received Career Technical Programs scholarships. Goeckner plans to attend Lewis-Clark State College while Rehder plans to attend Boise State University.
July 7, Cottonwood Chronicle
