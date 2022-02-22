Regional News standing
One of the most popular ideas for the 2022 Lewis County Fair expressed during a public meeting with the Fair Board on Wednesday, Feb. 9 was wo split the fair in half over two weekends.

It seems unlikely a new fair barn will be in place by the end of September of this year as Lewis County Commissioner Justin McLeod stated getting the current fair barn (that collapsed under snow in January) removed and a new building up is, “going to be a long, drawn out deal.”

The County Commissioners received bids on Feb. 7 for demolition and removal of the current fair barn with an extremely large range between the low bid and high bid. The bids were turned over to the insurance (Idaho Communities Risk Management Program ICRMP) that was still going over them.

