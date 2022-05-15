Two Winchester area residents will face off in the May 17 Republican primary for Lewis County Commissioner District 3. Mike Ponozzo, currently the District 3 Commissioner, did not file to run again. Tracy Behler and Eric Hasselstrom are both running for the seat.
May 5, The Clearwater Progress
