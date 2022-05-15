Regional News standing
Maksim Kabakou - stock.adobe.com

Two Winchester area residents will face off in the May 17 Republican primary for Lewis County Commissioner District 3. Mike Ponozzo, currently the District 3 Commissioner, did not file to run again. Tracy Behler and Eric Hasselstrom are both running for the seat.

May 5, The Clearwater Progress

Your support is needed now more than ever
Help support your local news

Local news sources need your help. Stay in the know on Coronavirus, local updates, and more.

Load comments