Regional News standing
Maksim Kabakou - stock.adobe.com

About 400 artifacts linked to Chinese immigrant and Idaho pioneer Polly Bemis have been unearthed by University of Idaho archeologists.

The first year of what researchers hope will be a multi-year excavation was completed in April at the Polly Bemis Ranch on the Salmon River 44 miles east of Riggins.

July 22, The Star-News

Your support is needed now more than ever
Help support your local news

Local news sources need your help. Stay in the know on Coronavirus, local updates, and more.

Load comments