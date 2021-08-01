About 400 artifacts linked to Chinese immigrant and Idaho pioneer Polly Bemis have been unearthed by University of Idaho archeologists.
The first year of what researchers hope will be a multi-year excavation was completed in April at the Polly Bemis Ranch on the Salmon River 44 miles east of Riggins.
July 22, The Star-News
