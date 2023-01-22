The attitude on campus was mixed as students returned to Moscow, with the beginning of the spring semester, following the arrest of Bryan Kohberger for the murders of four University of Idaho students this past November.
In November, the town of Moscow was shaken by the murder of the four students, Madison Mogen, Kaylee Goncalves, Xana Kernodle, and Ethan Chapin. All four were members of the Greek community on campus and involved in the community.
“Although this event was really tragic and shook the absolute foundation of our Moscow community and the university, I still feel like this is my home,” said junior Madison Fitzgerald. “So I was excited to come back to campus.”
But some students have more mixed feelings. Maggie Chen, a senior studying architecture, says she still feels “kind of weird” about coming back for classes.
“Police are around campus, but I’m not sure if that will make me more anxious or feel more safe,” Chen said.
