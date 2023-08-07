On Friday, July 21, at 9:45 a.m., Idaho State Police responded to a report of a vehicle crash at westbound U.S. 12, mile marker 37.5 in Nez Perce County. The male driver, 56, from Kooskia, was driving westbound when he failed to maintain his lane. The vehicle left the roadway and struck the guard rail before going down an embankment into the river. The female passenger, 77, from Kamiah, was transported to a local hospital. The westbound lane was closed for two hours. It is unknown if the occupants were wearing seatbelts. The crash remains under investigation.
July 24, Idaho State Police
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.