The Aht’Wy Interchange project on U.S. 95/12, which is near the Clearwater River Casino & Lodge RV Park, is currently in its earliest construction stages. After a well-attended groundbreaking ceremony this past April, contractors are getting started and motorists can expect some changes in traffic patterns.
The initial stage will consist of work in the median area to construct crossovers to facilitate traffic needed for future stages. Once this work is complete, the contractor will make changes to the traffic patterns and reconstruct the northbound lanes. During these initial stages, travelers can expect single lanes in each direction.
