U.S. Attorney Josh Hurwit announces the formation of the District of Idaho’s COVID-19 Fraud Task Force and highlights the District of Idaho’s ongoing efforts to combat pandemic-related fraud. Those efforts have included complementary actions by the Criminal, Civil, and Asset Recovery Divisions, along with federal, state, and local law enforcement agencies.
“The Task Force represents a continuation of my office’s commitment to combatting pandemic-related fraud,” stated U.S. Attorney Hurwit. “It brings together a broad group of law enforcement agencies with prosecutors who will work jointly to hold accountable criminals who unjustly enriched themselves at the expense of taxpayers by defrauding economic aid programs.”
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.