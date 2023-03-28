At the March 14 Orofino City Council meeting, Water Wastewater Supervisor Mike Martin in his report, confirmed detection of a fairly large amount of a chemical, possibly paint thinner or kerosene, to have been dumped in the sewer system in the downtown area the week of March 6.
Employees at the Clearwater Tribune were among the first to report the foul smell which was strong enough to make eyes water and bring on headaches.
