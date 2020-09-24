In lieu of a speaker an open forum evolved at the Sept/ 2 Chamber of Commerce meeting, Paul Pence, Natural Resource Manager at Dworshak Reservoir, provided an update as folks from all over the country flee to Idaho from COVID, bringing record number visitors to Dworshak Reservoir.
“The Corps had closed the boat ramp for four weekends in a row, they were that full. People had to wait for others to leave before others were let in. Every day is like a weekend and every weekend, like the Fourth of July,” said Pence. “We’ve been full since the last week of June, with 500 to 600 people on the weekends.”
Sept. 23, Clearwater Tribune
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.