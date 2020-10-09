Construction on the new Orofino Creek Bridge has been slightly delayed due to the boulders they encountered and had to drill. LaRivierre will be working longer days and during the weekends to get caught up.
It is anticipated that the bridge will be completed the week of Nov. 16.
During construction traffic will have to go around Harmony Height Loop via the Dear Creek Road side.
Oct. 7, Clearwater Tribune
