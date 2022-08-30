Regional News standing
The U.S. Department of Agriculture has extended a series of waivers to provide WIC families with additional formula options through the end of the year. The waivers, which were previously set to expire at the end of September, will now be available through the earlier of either Dec. 31, 2022, or 60 days after the expiration of the state’s COVID-19 major disaster declaration, ensuring WIC families have continued access to the formula they need.

The waivers allow WIC state agencies, with the necessary agreements from their infant formula contract manufacturers, to offer participants additional infant formula options, such as alternate sizes, forms and brands. The planned Dec. 31 expiration date will provide state agencies with continued flexibility while the nationwide supply of infant formula recovers.

