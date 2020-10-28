On Oct. 27, the Clearwater County Sheriff's Office and Backcountry Medic's responded to a UTV accident near Cayus Junction. Upon arrival they found Derek Dayley, 40, of Boise, had rolled his Can Am UTV down an embankment. He walked several miles before building a shelter. He was unable to get a fire going but had an emergency transmitter with him that allowed text messages to be sent. Dayley was transported to his camp near the Powell Ranger Station after being evaluated by the Backcountry medics.
Oct. 27, Clearwater County Sheriff's Office
