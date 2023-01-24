Regional News standing
Maksim Kabakou - stock.adobe.com

On Friday, Feb. 10, at 5:30 p.m., UYLC Recovery will be hosting a Valentine’s Day craft, at the K-9 building on Hill Street in Kamiah, by the track. Heart-shaped wooden signs will be the craft; vinyl designs, ribbon, paint and other crafting materials are supplied. Contact uylcrecovery@gmail.com to sign up.

Jan. 19, The Clearwater Progress

