Regional News standing
Maksim Kabakou - stock.adobe.com

Sherry Maupin kept her seat on the Valley County Commission in Tuesday’s election while Neal Thompson was elected to the commission.

Maupin, a Republican, defeated Democrat Joey Pietri, winning with 52% of the vote for the Second District seat on the three-member panel.

Your support is needed now more than ever
Help support your local news

Local news sources need your help. Stay in the know on Coronavirus, local updates, and more.

Load comments