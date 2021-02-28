Buying property to rent to new Valley County employees was proposed as a short-term housing solution by Valley County commissioners on Monday.
In their weekly meeting at the Valley County Courthouse in Cascade, commissioners discussed the possibility of purchasing an empty lot or a lot with a park model mobile home on it. The county would then act as landlord to the new employees looking for permanent housing.
“We’ve all just been talking about how difficult it is to hire employees right now, because they can’t find housing,” commissioner Sherry Maupin said.
Feb. 18, The Star-News
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.