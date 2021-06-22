Regional News standing
Maksim Kabakou - stock.adobe.com

Valley County property values have increased 23 percent over 2020, Valley County Assessor June Fullmer told Valley County Commissioners on Monday.

Valley County had the second highest median home price for any county in Idaho at about $482,000, just behind Blaine County at about $483,000, Fullmer said.

Valley County property values hit at all-time high of about $6.27 billion with new construction also setting records, Fullmer said.

June 10, The Star-News

