Valley County property values have increased 23 percent over 2020, Valley County Assessor June Fullmer told Valley County Commissioners on Monday.
Valley County had the second highest median home price for any county in Idaho at about $482,000, just behind Blaine County at about $483,000, Fullmer said.
Valley County property values hit at all-time high of about $6.27 billion with new construction also setting records, Fullmer said.
June 10, The Star-News
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.