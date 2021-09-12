Regional News standing
Maksim Kabakou - stock.adobe.com

The Valley County Road and Bridge Department will receive funding from property taxes for the first time in its history in the new county budget that starts on Oct. 1.

Commissioners adopted the 2022 budget last week which included a provision to collect the entire “foregone” balance of about $1.23 million, of which about $787,000 would go to the road department.

Sept. 2, The Star News

