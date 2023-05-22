The McCall-Donnelly girls golf team took the championship at the 3A District III Tournament.
Piper Lamm and Ellie Crampblet both finished inside the top five overall to help the Vandal girls repeat as champions Monday at Scotch Pines Golf Course in Payette.
