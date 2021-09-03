On Sept. 1, at approximately 2023 hours (8:23 p.m.), the Clearwater County Sheriff's Office responded to a single vehicle crash, of a family of six, over the embankment, near mile marker 2 on Harmony Heights Loop. All occupants of the 2019 Dodge 1500 were found alive, some wore seatbelts and others not. All were transported by ambulance to the Clearwater Valley Hospital with varying injuries. Investigation is ongoing, charges have not yet been filed.
Sept. 2, Clearwater County Sheriff’s Office
