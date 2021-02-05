On Feb. 4, at about 11:31 p.m., Clearwater County Sheriff Deputies, Rescue 3 and Orofino Ambulance responded to a vehicle accident on Harmony Heights Loop Road. The driver, 25-year-old Austin Fugate, of Orofino, was driving his 2002 Dodge Neon up Harmony Heights. The vehicle left the roadway landing on its top in the creek. Fugate was able to get out of the vehicle, and he was transported to CVH for minor injuries. Speed was a contributing factor in the accident.
Feb. 5, Clearwater County Sheriff’s Office
