On April 18, at 1012 hours (10:12 a.m.), emergency crews responded to a two-vehicle crash on US Highway 95 (US95) near milepost 370.5, at the Mineral Mountain Rest Area, in Latah County, Idaho. A silver 2017 Subaru Impreza, being driven by a man, 77, from Kamiah, Idaho, was traveling northbound on US95, with a female passenger, 71. A blue 2017 Subaru Impreza, being driven by a man, 38, from Coeur D Alene, Idaho, was traveling southbound on US95 with a male passenger, 32. The silver Subaru failed to yield to the blue Subaru as it turned left across the roadway, causing a head-on collision. All the involved occupants were transported by ground ambulance to the local hospital. The crash remains under investigation by the Idaho State Police.
April 18, Idaho State Police release
