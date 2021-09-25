On Sept. 18, at about 2155 hours (9:55 p.m.), the Clearwater County Sheriff's Office, Orofino Ambulance and Rescue 3 responded to a single vehicle accident around Crow Bench Road. It was later determined a vehicle rolled off the top of Crow Bench, down the embankment, almost to Berry Drive. John Balthrop, 53, of Arizona had stepped out of the vehicle before it rolled over the bank, while his wife, La Rinda, was in the passenger's seat. They had been driving a white 2021 Ford F150, company pickup. Mrs. Balthrop was not wearing a seatbelt. She was transported to Clearwater Valley Hospital with serious injuries. Mr. Balthrop received minor injuries while trying to stop the vehicle. He was charged with driving under the influence.
Sept. 18, Clearwater County Sheriff’s Office
