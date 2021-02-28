On Feb. 22, at approximately 1745 hours (5:45 p.m.), Clearwater County Sheriff's Office along with Clearwater County Ambulance and Rescue 3 responded to mile marker 48.5 on Highway 12 for a vehicle vs. rock collision. Vitaly Y. Sevostianov, 47, of Greer, was traveling east bound on Highway 12 when his vehicle was struck by a falling rock. The vehicle was removed by Jackson Towing.
Feb. 22, Clearwater County Sheriff's Office
