On Nov. 2, the Clearwater County Sheriff's Department, Orofino Fire Department, and Clearwater County Ambulance Service responded to a vehicle upside down in a pond at Hidden Village Mobile Home Park. The driver, 25-year-old Heather Flores, of Orofino, was able to get out of the vehicle on her own prior to emergency personnel's arrival. Flores was not injured and was issued a citation for reckless driving.

Nov. 2, Clearwater County Sheriff’s Office

