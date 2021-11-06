On Nov. 2, the Clearwater County Sheriff's Department, Orofino Fire Department, and Clearwater County Ambulance Service responded to a vehicle upside down in a pond at Hidden Village Mobile Home Park. The driver, 25-year-old Heather Flores, of Orofino, was able to get out of the vehicle on her own prior to emergency personnel's arrival. Flores was not injured and was issued a citation for reckless driving.
Nov. 2, Clearwater County Sheriff’s Office
