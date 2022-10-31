Regional News standing
Maksim Kabakou - stock.adobe.com

Corner Crafts in Nezperce is looking for vendors for Saturday, Dec. 10 at the Eller Building on Oak Street, from 10 a.m.-2 p.m. Booth space will be $10. Contact Michelle at lewiscountyfairboard@gmail.com.

Oct. 27, Lewis County Herald

