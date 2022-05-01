Regional News standing
Following a two-year hiatus due to COVID-19 concerns, the annual fundraiser for Clearwater Valley schools resumed, bringing in around 140 attendees, and grossing roughly $14,000 to benefit CV education needs.

The VEST (Valley Education Support Team) Foundation’s purpose is to support youth activities and enhance learning opportunities in Clearwater Valley schools.

April 28, The Clearwater Progress

