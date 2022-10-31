Regional News standing
Shortly after Lions Club volunteers had upgraded and rehung the marble plates in honor of local military service members, the veteran monument at Cottonwood City Park was vandalized. The vandalism is believed to have occurred sometime on or around Oct. 15. The Cottonwood Police Department is currently investigating the matter and reviewing fairground cameras for information.

Anyone with information on this incident, call the Cottonwood Police Department at 208-962-3231.

