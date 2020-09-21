Due to the significant loss of homes and property by the Whitetail Loop fire on Sunday, Aug. 30, and more recent Sunnyside Complex Fire (Clover and MM49) on Monday, Sept. 7, Harold Kinne VFW Post 3296 has established an account at Lewis Clark Credit Union to help the victims of these devastating fires.
Sept. 16, Clearwater Tribune
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.