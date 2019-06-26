EUGENE, ORE. – Vacation is a good time to visit with old friends, and in late April, while visiting Oregon, I decided to look up someone I hadn’t seen in a while.
I’d passed him often enough while going between classes on the University of Oregon campus in Eugene; he’d steadily be at the same spot, with that same determined face and frozen in a forceful forward stride.
Fellow Ducks know of whom I speak; The Pioneer. This 13-foot bronze statue has been on campus since its unveiling there in 1919, sculpted by the renowned artist A. Phimister Proctor. It’s an impressive sculpture, and it made an impression with me for its recognition of the steadfast, rugged characters who forged into the West to push the boundaries of a growing nation.
Years later, I was surprised while going through Idaho County Free Press archives to see The Pioneer prominently displayed in a 1946 feature, in which the history of this statue was discussed, including the fact that a local man, J.C. Cravens, was the model. The short version is Proctor saw Cravens while visiting southeastern Oregon; he saw this trapper with “long hair on his shoulders in authentic pioneer style, and with his 185 pounds of outdoor health and vigor, driving across the desert landscape in a buckboard.”
“There is the man I’ve been looking for, for 10 years,” Proctor was quoted as exclaiming.
I was gobsmacked. Before I even knew Grangeville existed, I’d been hanging with a local boy off the Camas Prairie. Yeah, he wasn’t much of a talker, but still a cool dude with fly style, nonetheless. It was an exciting connection, and the story has been visited a few times in past Free Press coverage.
So, hey, why not revisit it today? Stop by during my swing through Oregon, take a photo, and introduce a new generation of Free Press readers to our representative to the U of O campus.
To say I arrived at the worst possible time was an understatement.
As The Pioneer swung into my view, I saw he had been vandalized; his whip hand and groin painted red, and googly eyes placed on his face. Sometime on or before April 27, Mr. Cravens had been maliciously altered. But the indignities just mounted from there.
As I and my two teenage boys stood there, two other teen boys rode up on bikes, and one clambered up the statue to sit on his shoulders. Several groups of student tours passed by during the time, all of which found the vandalism amusing. Two college-age women walked up, with one casually noting, “Well, I see the message here….”
The whole experience was disheartening: the lack of respect, the laughter in response to this malicious defacement, the apparent disregard for history and historical context.
As vandalisms go, this was pretty minor; a surface cleanup and The Pioneer is back to form. But it does call to mind more serious damage and outright removal of statues and monuments going on across the United States as activists call into question our history, force-feeding their politically correct message upon anything and anyone not matching their contemporary sensibilities. Intellectual honesty and understanding the context of people, places and things in their place in history are becoming dangerous thoughts against this growing tide of emotionalism and misplaced guilt we face more and more.
This wasn’t the story I’d planned on writing here, but it’s a better one as it reminds us we need to respect and stand up for our history, be honest in understanding it’s made up of sinners as well as saints, and that such monuments should remain, as they are catalysts for discussions that never cease about the past and its impact upon our present and future.
And lastly, I thought I’d let the hometown know how one of their own is being treated in Eugene.
Just a thought: Since he’s so upsetting to those kids over there, the university should be more than amiable to letting Mr. Cravens come home. I’ll bet we could find plenty of takers to provide a prominent spot for him to continue his purposeful stride among friends who don’t need a 2-by-4 to keep their intellectual backbones straight.
