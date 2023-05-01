A Wallowa County nonprofit has returned another 30 acres to the Nez Perce Tribe. Located on the west side of Wallowa Lake, the property has native grasslands and forest, making it a magnet for wildlife increasingly impacted by development. Local conservation organization, Wallowa Land Trust, acquired the property in 2014 when it was up for auction by the county. As of March 24, 2023, the property is now back in tribal ownership.
“We were able to purchase this property thanks to funding from the Oregon Community Foundation,” says Kathleen Ackley, Wallowa Land Trust’s executive director.
