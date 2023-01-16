With huge cold weather storms all over the country, many people don’t have heating or power in their houses. For Kamiah and Lapwai residents who need shelter during the night, the Nez Perce Tribe has provided them with those shelters, which started on Dec. 16.
The shelters are located at the Pi-Nee-Was Community Center in Lapwai, and Wa-A’Yas Community Center in Kamiah. Blankets and cots will be available upon request. The shelter areas are located in the locker room areas of the gymnasium, and are only open from 9 p.m.–7 a.m.
