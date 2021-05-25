A traffic stop, conducted on May 18, at 6:49 p.m. by the Idaho State Police, led to the seizure of 30 grams of meth and 13 grams of heroin from the vehicle. The traffic stop led to a search warrant of a residence in Lewiston. From the residence, the Idaho State Police seized a significant amount of heroin, meth, one firearm, cash and miscellaneous paraphernalia. The Idaho State Police was assisted by the Lewiston Police Department and the FBI.
May 19, Idaho State Police
