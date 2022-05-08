Attorney General Lawrence Wasden secured approximately $843,000 from the owner of TurboTax, Intuit, for deceiving consumers into paying for tax services that should have been free.
As a result of the multistate agreement, Intuit will pay $141 million in restitution. In Idaho, 27,237 customers will receive checks for about $30 each. Affected consumers will automatically receive notices and a check by mail.
In addition to the payments, Intuit must suspend TurboTax’s “free, free, free” ad campaign that lured customers with promises of free tax preparation services, only to deceive them into paying for services.
May 4, Office of Attorney General Lawrence Wasden
