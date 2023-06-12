On June 5, at approximately 1:57 p.m., the Clearwater County Sheriff’s Office, Clearwater County Ambulance and Rescue 3 responded to the area of Cow Creek Road and Grangemont Road for a single motorcycle accident. The operator, Roy L Melton, of Burbank, Wash., was traveling eastbound Grangemont Road when he had failed to negotiate a corner and was ejected from his motorcycle into the south ditch of Grangemont Road. The motorcycle, with trailer attached, continued on down the road for approximately 230 ft. before stopping with the motorcycle on its side. Due to Melton's injuries, Life Flight responded and transported him to St. Josephs Hospital in Lewiston where he is in stable condition. The accident is under investigation.
June 6, Clearwater County Sheriff's Office
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.