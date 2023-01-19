Regional News standing
Maksim Kabakou - stock.adobe.com

At approximately 4 a.m., on Wednesday, Jan. 18, a rupture occurred to the City of Lewiston’s high reservoir located along 16th Avenue in Lewiston. This rupture caused approximately three-million gallons of water to be released from the reservoir and resulted in localized flooding.

City staff were notified of the incident and were on site immediately to secure and assess the situation. An incident command system was also promptly established. The cause of the rupture is currently being investigated.

