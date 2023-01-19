At approximately 4 a.m., on Wednesday, Jan. 18, a rupture occurred to the City of Lewiston’s high reservoir located along 16th Avenue in Lewiston. This rupture caused approximately three-million gallons of water to be released from the reservoir and resulted in localized flooding.
City staff were notified of the incident and were on site immediately to secure and assess the situation. An incident command system was also promptly established. The cause of the rupture is currently being investigated.
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.