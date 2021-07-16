The Nezperce City Council instigated water restrictions effective Monday, July 12.
Hand water only during the morning hours of 6 a.m. – 8 a.m. and evening hours of 6 p.m. – 8 p.m. Hand water only gardens, flowers and trees.
Watering lawns will be on schedule for east of Oak Street and west of Oak Street.
Note this restriction is caused by a lack of conservation efforts, drought conditions and a declining aquifer.
July 15, Lewis County Herald
