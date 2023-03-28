The Western Camas Prairie (WCP) Association’s annual benefit dinner is scheduled for Saturday, April 15, at the Craigmont Fire Station.
Doors open at 5 p.m. with dinner served at 6 p.m. Tickets are $25, which includes a tri-tip dinner, one drink ticket and entry for the door prize (Smith & Wesson M&P 15 Sport). Tickets are available at Craigmont City Hall, Stonebreaker McQuary, Lewis County Title Co. and Winchester Kitchen & Bar.
