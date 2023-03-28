Regional News standing
Maksim Kabakou - stock.adobe.com

The Western Camas Prairie (WCP) Association’s annual benefit dinner is scheduled for Saturday, April 15, at the Craigmont Fire Station.

Doors open at 5 p.m. with dinner served at 6 p.m. Tickets are $25, which includes a tri-tip dinner, one drink ticket and entry for the door prize (Smith & Wesson M&P 15 Sport). Tickets are available at Craigmont City Hall, Stonebreaker McQuary, Lewis County Title Co. and Winchester Kitchen & Bar.

Your support is needed now more than ever
Help support your local news

Local news sources need your help. Stay in the know on Coronavirus, local updates, and more.

Load comments