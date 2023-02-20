Lynette Schlader will be hosting yoga sessions at Savage Health in Nezperce on Wednesday mornings, starting at 10 a.m.
The sessions will run on Wednesdays from Feb. 8-March 15. They are free to members of Savage Health or $5 a session for nonmembers.
