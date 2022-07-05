Regional News standing
The Weippe Farmers’ Market will kick off with a Community Wide Yard Sale July 15, from noon to 5 p.m., at the Weippe Mini Park, at the corner of 2nd Avenue and 2nd Street.

The Farmers’ Market will operate from July 15 through Sept. 16, on Fridays, from 3 p.m. to 5 p.m.

June 29, Clearwater Tribune

