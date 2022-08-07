The Weippe mobile food pantry provides food on the fourth Tuesday of the month. This project is hosted by White Pine Rebekah Lodge members, spouses and friends. The food is provided by the Idaho Food Bank out of Lewiston.
The next food distribution will be Aug. 23.
