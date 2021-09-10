Regional News standing
Human West Nile virus (WNV) infections as well as positive mosquito pools and infections in horses are on the rise in Idaho. Detection of the virus has been reported in 13 counties, primarily in south and southwestern Idaho, but also in the Salmon area of Lemhi County and Franklin County, areas that don’t often report WNV activity.

Six human WNV infections, all severe neurologic disease, including one death, have been reported in Idaho this year, as of Sept. 1. Only one human infection had been reported in Idaho last year by Sept. 1.

“The conditions are right for mosquitoes to transmit the virus now until a killing frost eliminates the mosquito populations,” said Dr. Leslie Tengelsen, Idaho state public health veterinarian in the Division of Public Health, Department of Health and Welfare “Idahoans should assume that WNV is a risk anytime and anywhere mosquitoes are active.”

