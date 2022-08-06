Mosquitoes carrying West Nile virus (WNV) were detected in Elmore County on July 29, prompting health officials to remind people to take precautions to “Fight the Bite.” The positive mosquitoes, which are the first detected in Idaho this year, were collected by the Elmore County Mosquito Abatement District.
“The detection of West Nile virus-positive mosquitoes in Elmore County indicates that conditions are right for transmission of the virus to people,” said Dr. Leslie Tengelsen, state public health veterinarian. “This is the time of year when we typically start finding positive mosquitoes and reports of human and horse infections.”
